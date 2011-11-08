Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has told President Giorgio Napolitano that he will resign after the new budget law currently making its way through parliament is approved, the head of state's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The budget law is expected to be passed by the end of this month, but its passage might now be accelerated.
Napolitano said Berlusconi was aware of the consequences of a vote in parliament on Tuesday in which his centre-right coalition failed to secure a majority in the lower house.
It said he had noted the urgent necessity of seeing the new budget law approved in parliament.
"Once this engagement is fulfilled, the Prime Minister will hand in his mandate to the head of state who will proceed with appropriate consultations, paying close attention to the positions and proposals of all political forces," the statement said.
(Writing By James Mackenzie)
TAMPA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.