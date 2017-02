Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) waves as he arrives for a meeting of the European People's Party (EPP), ahead of a two-day European Union leaders summit, in Brussels June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

MILAN Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told an Italian court on Friday that the regular dinner parties held at his luxury villa outside Milan did not involve any erotic scenes.

Berlusconi, a centre-right political leader and media magnate, is on trial in Milan for allegedly paying for sex with teenaged nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug, better known under her stage name of "Ruby".

"I can rule out that there have ever been scenes of a sexual nature," he told the Milan court.

"Everything happened in front of staff and, at times, my children too came in to say hello."

Berlusconi, whose "bunga bunga" parties won worldwide notoriety, has repeatedly denied ever paying for sex and has also denied ever having had sex with Ruby.

