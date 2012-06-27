Former Italian Prime Minister and Popolo della Liberta (PDL) party President Silvio Berlusconi arrives at the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Marseille, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

ROME A judge on Wednesday decided there were not enough grounds to send former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, his son PierSilvio and 10 other people to trial on tax evasion charges in a probe of alleged tax evasion involving TV rights.

Berlusconi and the others from his Mediaset networks were accused of 10 million euros (8 million pounds) in tax fraud in 2004 and 2005.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)