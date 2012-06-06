ROME Italian police took into custody a 68-year-old man on Wednesday for last month's bombing in front of a school that killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded 10 others.

After several hours of questioning in the southern city of Lecce, the man allegedly confessed to building and planting the bomb, Italian media reported.

The investigation into the bombing took "an important and definitive breakthrough" on Wednesday, the head of the police force, Antonio Manganelli, said after news of a possible confession was reported.

Investigators initially suggested a local mafia group was responsible for the May 19 bomb that was detonated in front of a school in Brindisi, a port city in southern Italy.

The man being held, whose motive was described as a "personal" vendetta and not a terrorist act, is married and has two children, Italian media reported.

The prosecutor leading the investigation is planning a press conference for Thursday.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Michael Roddy)