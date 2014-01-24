ROME A small makeshift explosive device blew up in a street in central Rome in the early hours of Friday, causing slight damage to a building belonging to a French religious establishment and three parked cars, police said.

There was no immediate word on what was behind the explosion, which occurred hours before a visit to Pope Francis by French President Francois Hollande but security was tight near the Vatican ahead of the meeting.

According to a tweet from the French embassy to the Vatican, the church of Saint-Yves des Bretons, part of a religious foundation known as Les pieux etablissements de la France, is located in the street.

