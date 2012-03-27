MILAN Italy and Spain sold debt on Tuesday with little difficulty and at borrowing costs that rang few alarm bells.

One or two of the banks which had bought Italy's inflation-linked bonds from the Treasury were, however, quick to sell the paper given a huge recent issue of retail paper that was also tied to price rises. This pushed Italian bonds yields higher in the secondary market.

Italy also sold a two-year zero-coupon bond at an average 2.35 percent yield, down from 3.01 percent a month ago, thanks to sustained demand from banks rich in European Central Bank liquidity. It was the lowest auction yield for this kind of bonds since November 2010.

Demand totalled nearly 1.9 times the 2.8 billion euros sold, roughly in line with the bid-to-cover ratio seen a month ago.

Spain, which has been under more pressure recently than Italy, easily sold 2.6 billion euros of short-term treasury bills, with demand proving healthy despite lingering market concern about its ability to slash its public deficit.

The Spanish Treasury sold 1.5 billion euros of 3-month bills, and 1.08 billion euros of 6-month bills, together just above the middle of its 2-3 billion euro target range.

Borrowing costs were mixed from the last auctions of similar paper a month ago, but holding at low levels. The average yield on the 3-month bill was 0.381 percent, compared with 0.396 percent a month ago. It was 0.836 percent on the 6-month bill, up slightly from February.

(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)