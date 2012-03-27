MILAN Italy and Spain comfortably sold new debt on Tuesday in a sign of market approval for the two countries' efforts to deliver promised reforms and get their finances under control.

Although Italian yields climbed as some primary dealers offloaded inflation-linked paper, the auction results suggest general investor confidence that the two countries were moving away from the eye of the euro zone debt crisis.

Italy sold 3.8 billion euros of zero-coupon two-year bonds, near the top of its target range, with the yield falling to 2.35 percent - the lowest since November 2010 - from 3.01 percent in a sale at the end of February.

Spain sold 2.6 billion euros of short-term treasury bills, with demand proving healthy despite lingering market concern about its ability to slash its public deficit.

The average yield in Madrid's 1.5 billion euro sale of 3-month bills came to 0.381 percent, down from 0.396 percent a month ago, while it paid 0.836 percent on 1.08 billion euros of 6-month bills, up from 0.76 percent in February.

In Seoul for a nuclear summit, the prime ministers of the two countries tried to send reassuring messages on Spain's fiscal commitment ahead of a new budget later this week, after Italy voiced concern at the weekend about the prospect of renewed contagion from its neighbour.

Italy's much larger funding needs compared with those of Spain had kept its borrowing costs above Madrid's early this year. But Madrid has unnerved investors by unveiling a much larger than expected fiscal deficit for last year and agreeing with Brussels a looser target for 2012.

Italian 10-year yields now stand at 5.10 percent, below Spain's 5.36 percent.

"Politically and economically speaking, Spain looks and feels like the weaker credit right now." said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he had full confidence in Spain's economic and fiscal policy and had met with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to dispel any perceptions they may be in disagreement over it.

On Saturday Monti, whose technocrat government is trying hard to push a contested labour reform bill through parliament, said he was worried about rising Spanish yields.

Rajoy has promised that a 2012 budget Madrid will unveil on Friday will be "very, very austere," while Monti sent a veiled threat from Asia this week that he may quit if he were not allowed to "do a good job" - in a bid to boost the chances of his reform bill in the face of opposition from parties and unions.

"The market is becoming more concerned about country-specific risk as the psychological boost from the long-term refinancing operation wanes," said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

PRIMARY DEALERS OFFLOAD

Italian bonds suffered on the secondary market immediately after the sale with at least one primary dealer seen selling the inflation-tied paper it had just bought at the auction. Traders said the auction came too soon after a huge offer of a retail-targeted bond tied to Italian inflation.

Professional investors last week snapped up around a fifth of the 7.3 billion euro linker bond, raising expectations that Italy may skip Tuesday's offer of euro zone inflation-tied BTPeis.

"The decision to hold the auction sends a signal that Italy remains committed to the BTPei issuance programme," analysts at Citi said.

A trader said the post-auction price action suggested dealers were left holding a lot of the Italian inflation-linked paper and were trying to sell it on.

"The market is definitely running a bit heavy after the auction," a trader said. "Dealers were pushing the prices up for clients."

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)