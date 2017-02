MILAN The European Central Bank was seen buying 2-year and 10-year Italian government bonds on the secondary market on Wednesday, three traders said.

"ECB is buying aggressively," one trader said.

Another trader said purchases focussed on the 10-year maturities but, unlike earlier this morning, "we have also seen flows in two-year maturities."

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Stephen Jewkes)