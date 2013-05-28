The Milan stock exchange building is seen in downtown Milan March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN A bomb threat on Tuesday at the Milan offices of Italy's stock market regulator Consob was a false alarm, a police spokesman said.

The offices were evacuated earlier on Tuesday after a telephoned bomb warning. The alert was called off after police with sniffer dogs searched the premises.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Ilaria Polleschi; Editing by John Stonestreet)