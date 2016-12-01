ROME Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 7 billion euros (5.87 billion pound) in November, compared with a deficit of 6.52 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Thursday.

In the first 11 months of the year, the budget deficit stood at 56.593 billion euros, some 5.9 billion euros below the deficit in the same period of 2015, the Treasury said in a statement.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of the gap between central government spending and income, differs from the broader "general government" accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing countries' deficit performances.

Italy aims to reduce its general government deficit this year to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, inside the European Union's 3 percent ceiling and down slightly from a 2.6 percent deficit posted last year.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)