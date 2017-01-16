Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
ROME Italy is discussing with the European Commission how it can allay Brussels' concerns over its 2017 budget and avoid emergency belt-tightening measures that could crimp growth, an Italian Treasury official said.
The comments come after la Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday that the commission is ready to open an excessive-deficit procedure against Rome unless it commits by Feb. 1 to cutting its deficit by an extra 3.4 billion euros (£3 billion) this year.
The Treasury official, who asked not to be named, said Rome and the commission were "assessing the opportune steps" to avoid being put on the commission's blacklist, while avoiding "restrictive budget measures".
Rome has not received any formal letter from the commission, the official added.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds) in cash and assumed equity awards.