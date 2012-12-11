ROME The Italian Senate has not timetabled legislation needed to amend the constitution to oblige governments to run balanced budgets, casting doubt on whether the change can be approved before elections are called.

The Senate leader of the centre-left Democratic Party told the upper house on Tuesday the proposal did not feature on the calendar of legislation to be discussed before Christmas, making it difficult for it to be approved by the current parliament.

The balanced budget amendment, aimed at calming market fears over the stability of Italy's public finances and its ability to service its 2-trillion-euro (1.6 trillion pounds) public debt, was approved in principle by parliament in April.

However, the actual legislation only began its passage in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday and it must be passed in both houses of parliament with a two-thirds majority.

Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday he would resign as soon as parliament approves the 2013 budget, which it is expected to do before Christmas.

His decision, which followed the announcement by his discredited predecessor Silvio Berlusconi that he planned to run for office again, upset financial markets and pushed up Italian borrowing costs.

Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said earlier on Tuesday that he hoped the amendment, which is part of the European Union's fiscal compact aimed at reinforcing fiscal discipline in the bloc, could be approved before Monti's resignation.

The president of the Senate budget committee, Antonio Azzollini, said he believed it was still possible to approve the amendment if the main parties were willing to work together quickly.

"I think we can make up for lost time," he told reporters. "If there is a political agreement it can still be approved without problems".

It remains to be seen if that political agreement will be found as the legislature draws to a close in an acrimonious climate among the parties ahead of an election expected in February.

"I don't think that the balanced budget amendment is so crucial," said Maurizio Paniz, a lawmaker with Berlusconi's People of Freedom party.

"We have lived for many years without having it in our constitution and Italy was able to face strong international competition without ever being dominated by other nations."

The constitutional obligation to ensure a balanced budget will only take effect from 2014, meaning that whichever government replaces Monti's will still have time to pass the amendment if it wishes.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Antonio Denti, writing by Gavin Jones.)