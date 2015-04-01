ROME The Italian government believes a better macroeconomic outlook and lower interest rates have given it extra budget leeway of some 3 billion euros, or at least 0.2 percent of GDP, to spend on measures to support growth, two government sources said on Wednesday.

The estimate comes ahead of the 2015 Economic and Financial Planning Document (DEF) expected to be released at the end of next week, which Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said would be "as expansive as possible".

Italy has been forecasting a budget deficit of 2.6 percent of gross domestic product so an increase of around 0.2 percentage points would still leave it within the European Union's 3 percent of GDP deficit limit.

However it is not clear whether the government will actually have to lift the deficit forecast as tentative signs of economic recovery and the European Central Bank's bond buying programme, which has driven borrowing costs to record lows, have improved the overall outlook for government finances.

