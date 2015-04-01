EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ROME The Italian government believes a better macroeconomic outlook and lower interest rates have given it extra budget leeway of some 3 billion euros, or at least 0.2 percent of GDP, to spend on measures to support growth, two government sources said on Wednesday.
The estimate comes ahead of the 2015 Economic and Financial Planning Document (DEF) expected to be released at the end of next week, which Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said would be "as expansive as possible".
Italy has been forecasting a budget deficit of 2.6 percent of gross domestic product so an increase of around 0.2 percentage points would still leave it within the European Union's 3 percent of GDP deficit limit.
However it is not clear whether the government will actually have to lift the deficit forecast as tentative signs of economic recovery and the European Central Bank's bond buying programme, which has driven borrowing costs to record lows, have improved the overall outlook for government finances.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by James Mackenzie)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.