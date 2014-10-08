BRUSSELS The European Commission is unlikely to accept Italy's multi-year budget plan because of Rome's intention to delay achieving a balanced budget in structural terms until 2017, a Commission source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Italy's Stability Programme unveiled by the government last month raised its targets for the budget deficit and put back by a year a commitment to balance the budget when adjusted for the effects of the business cycle and one-off items.

The source said it was "very improbable" that the proposal would be accepted, putting Italy in the same boat as France which has also met with Commission disapproval over backsliding on its fiscal pledges.

In its previous Stability Programme last year Rome had pledged to balance its budget in 2015, only to delay that goal to 2016 in April.

Italy must present its definitive Stability Programme to Brussels by the middle of this month.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)