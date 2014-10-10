Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) reacts as he talks with Italian State Secretary to the Prime Minister Graziano Delrio during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN The Italian government is not worried that its 2015 budget plan, which delays a balanced budget target by a year to 2017, will be rejected by the European Commission, one of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's closest aides said on Friday.

Asked whether the government was concerned that the Commission could order Italy to revise its plans, Graziano Delrio, Renzi's chief of staff, said the country's upcoming budget plans corresponded with the worsening economic climate.

"We're not worried, we know that there is a slight correction from the trend forecasts, but we believe the economic situation warrants it," Delrio told reporters in Milan.

"It's obvious that the Italian budget is influenced by this factor, and despite that, Italy continues to respect the 3 percent," he said. Delrio was referring to the EU's deficit limit of 3 percent of GDP.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by James Mackenzie)