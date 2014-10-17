Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
MILAN Italy's economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan is confident that the European Union will approve the country's expansionary, tax-cutting 2015 budget despite concerns in Brussels it is not doing enough to rein in its debt, he said in an newspaper interview.
Asked by Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore if Europe would accept the country's budget, Padoan replied that he was confident it would go through.
The budget, approved after a Wednesday evening cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, lowers taxes by 18 billion euros ($23.07 billion), with the 39-year-old former mayor of Florence describing it as "the biggest tax cut in the history of our republic."
The package will be sent to the European Commission for scrutiny. EU sources have told Reuters it may be rejected for failing to respect recommendations on deficit and debt reduction.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.