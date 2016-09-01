Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L) and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attend a news conference at the end of a cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 6.7 billion euros in August, narrowing compared with a deficit of 7.8 billion euros (6.56 billion pounds) in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Thursday.

In the first eight months of the year, the budget deficit stood at 30.1 billion euros, some 2 billion euros below the deficit in the same period of 2015, the Treasury said in a statement.

Public finances are on track to meet the government's full-year objectives, it said.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of the gap between central government spending and income, differs from the broader "general government" accounts, which the European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when assessing countries' deficit performances.

Italy aims to reduce its general government deficit this year to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product, inside the European Union's 3 percent ceiling and down slightly from a 2.6 percent deficit posted last year.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)