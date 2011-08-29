Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) and Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti looks on during a meeting with unions and employers at Chigi Palace in Rome August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME The Italian government backtracked on parts of its widely criticised austerity package on Monday, scrapping a tax on high earners and scaling back cuts to local authority funding.

In a statement after seven hours of talks at Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's home at Arcore outside Milan, the government said ministers had reached unanimous decisions on the package which has caused serious tension in the centre-right coalition.

As well as the tax and local authority changes, it announced a measure that would delay retirement for some workers by excluding years spent at university and military service from retirement age calculations.

The statement contained little detail on how the government would make up for revenue lost from the 45.5 billion euro (40 billion pound) austerity package now making its way through parliament which is aimed at balancing the budget by 2013.

There was also no mention of any increase in VAT, a measure which had been widely mooted in the media before the meeting.

The centre-left opposition Democratic Party criticised the lack of detail in the announcement and said it had left the issue of reforms to stimulate growth "completely empty".

"The 'unanimous decisions' from the Arcore summit do not change the severe inequities of the austerity package but further reduce its already weak credibility," Stefano Fassina, one of the party's main economic spokesmen said.

The austerity package, passed in parliament this month to try to stem weeks of market turbulence that threatened to suck Italy into a Greek-style financial crisis, was agreed after heavy pressure from the European Central Bank.

But it has been criticised by groups ranging from employers' federation Confindustria to the main unions, the opposition and even significant sections of the ruling coalition itself and is certain to be amended in the coming weeks.

It has also caused serious tensions between Berlusconi's PDL party and his coalition partners in the Northern League and undermined the position of Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, once seen as irreplaceable in the government.

TAX EVASION

A so-called "solidarity tax" on incomes over 90,000 euros was widely attacked for unfairly targeting salary earners in private companies whose earnings are taxed at source, while sparing many independent professionals who often under-report their real earnings.

The government had expected to raise more than 2 billion euros from the tax by 2013 and it will have to make up the lost revenue from other sources if it is to preserve the overall size of the austerity plan as it has promised.

However it gave only vague indications of "new measures" affecting privately held assets intended to combat tax evasion and a reduction in tax breaks for cooperatives.

There was no press conference after the meeting and scant comment from the government although Education Minister Maria Stella Gelmini issued a statement saying the changes "once again demonstrate the solidity of the PDL-Northern League" alliance.

The original austerity plan also drew heavy fire from regional and local governments who said plans to cut 9.2 billion euros from their funding by 2013 would hit schools, roads and hospitals across the country.

The statement on Monday said the final impact on local governments would be less than originally planned and in return they would have wider powers to combat tax evasion and to use the proceeds for local spending. It gave no other details.

The package is currently being examined by the Senate budget committee with a series of hearings planned this week before it goes to the lower house next week. The government wants the final amended plan passed by Sept 18.

In addition to measures which may affect plans to cut the deficit over the coming two and a half years, the government is also proposing two constitutional reforms that will take longer to have an impact.

It wants to halve the number of parliamentarians, which currently include 630 members of the lower house and 315 elected Senators, and abolish Italy's 110 provinces. The lengthy process required means that any change could take years. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)