European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
ROME A spokesman for the Italian economy ministry declined to comment on Friday on a report that European Union officials were pressing for a change to Rome's draft 2015 finance plans, which delay a promised balanced budget target by a year.
"At the moment, the Treasury isn't commenting on reports about a budget law which has not yet been presented," the spokesman said.
EU sources told Reuters earlier on Friday that officials were pressing both Italy and France to change their budget plans before they are submitted to the European Commission to avoid likely rejection.
Separately, a source told Reuters this week that the Commission was unlikely to accept Italy's budget plans as they stand.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 3 percent, putting the lender on track to be back in private ownership within the next few months.
TOKYO/BERLIN Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance.