ROME Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is set to resign at the weekend and former European Commissioner Mario Monti is widely expected to take over as head of a broadly based national unity government.

Here are some of the names being tipped by media and political sources as possible ministers in a Monti-led government. MARIO MONTI - A widely respected economist and a tough negotiator with a record of taking on powerful corporate interests as EU Competition Commissioner. Strong advocate of deep structural reforms to strengthen Italy's sluggish economy.

GIANNI LETTA - Berlusconi's chief of staff and one of the best connected people in Italian politics, seen as a likely deputy prime minister and keeping his current post of under secretary to the prime minister's office.

GIULIANO AMATO - Former prime minister and finance minister and member of the centre-left Democratic Party, seen as a joint deputy prime minister with Letta, possibly with the interior ministry portfolio.

FABRIZIO SACCOMANNI - Director general of the Bank of Italy, tipped as a possible economy minister. Has pressed the central bank's repeated calls for reforms to help competition, cut state spending and invest in education.

VITTORIO GRILLI - Italy's top finance official as head of the Treasury and chairman of the EU Economic and Financial Committee, may have a senior role in a new finance team. Some reports say he may leave to take a job in the private sector.

DARIO SCANNAPIECO - Current vice president of the European Investment Bank with responsibility for financing operations in Italy, Malta and the western Balkans. Seen as a possible replacement if Grilli leaves his post at the Treasury.

ENRICO LETTA - Deputy head of the centre-left opposition Democratic Party. A moderate who is seen taking portfolio of relations with parliament. Nephew of Gianni Letta, though on opposing sides of political aisle.

LORENZO BINI SMAGHI - ECB board member who has announced he will be resigning to go to Harvard. Some reports say he may be persuaded to delay his move to serve in an interim government.

PIETRO ICHINO - Another member of the centre-left opposition and a specialist in industrial relations and labour law, seen taking over the sensitive Welfare portfolio where he may face stiff union opposition to labour reforms.

FRANCO FRATTINI - May keep his position as foreign minister.

FRANCESCO NITTO PALMA - May keep his position as justice minister.

MARIASTELLA GELMINI - May keep her position as Education Minister, where she has pushed through unpopular reforms of the school and university sectors.

ROCCO BUTTIGLIONE - Member of the centrist UDC party, close to the Catholic church. Seen in some reports as a possible education minister.

(Reporting Paolo Biondi and James Mackenzie)