Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
BERLIN Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday that boosting investment would help western democracies counteract growing populism.
Speaking at a conference hosted by the German Economy Ministry in Berlin, Calenda also said Europe needed to come up with a system that would protect against unfair trade.
He said it was necessary to set up a system to protect against takeovers from countries that are not market economies and to expand free trade agreements in a balanced way.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.