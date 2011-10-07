ROME Mounting signs of instability and fragmentation in the international financial system will lead "inevitably to a global recession" unless they are addressed, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Friday.

In a speech delivered in Milan, Saccomanni called for "a monetary standard able to safeguard the value of savings and investments" and said a meeting of G20 leaders in November is "an opportunity that must not be squandered".

Saccomanni also said plans to strengthen a euro zone fund for helping countries hit by the regions's debt crisis needed to become operational as soon as possible.

"It's essential that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) becomes operational as soon as possible, now that the process of ratification by member countries has been given a strong push by the German parliament's approval," he said.

"This way the reform of Europe's instruments of governance would be complete, finally flanking the ECB with European institutions and procedures to coordinate fiscal policies, to supervise banking and finance and to manage crises."

The 440 billion euro EFSF, approved by the German parliament at the end of September, has been redesigned to help banks and buy up government bonds in an effort to beef up Europe's crisis fighting response.

All 17 countries in the euro zone must approve the EFSF expansion before it can come into law. A total of 15 states have already approved it, with Malta and Slovakia still to decide.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)