ROME Italy's economy will shrink about 2 percent in 2012 though signs of recovery could start to appear at the end of the year, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said in an interview.

Visco had previously expected a 1.5 percent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP), against a government forecast of -1.2 percent and a 2.4 percent decline seen by employers' lobby Confindustria.

Italy has been in recession since the middle of last year, weighed down by austerity measures passed by the government to balance the budget and rein in the country's 1.95 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion) of debt.

Yields on Italian 10-year bonds rose to more than 6 percent this week as euphoria over euro zone leaders' efforts to stem the bloc's debt crisis faded. Higher yields add to the government's hefty interest payments.

"2012 will be negative, but I don't think the situation will worsen any further," Visco told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Sunday, adding consensus forecasts now indicated GDP would fall by about 2 percent this year.

"If the borrowing rate risk declines, and a shared solution for the crisis is found at the European level, at the end of the year I think we could see light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Visco said the current yield spread between 10-year Italian bonds and German Bunds at 470 basis points was about two-fifths "Italy's fault" due to its high debt and low competitiveness.

"The rest is a risk premium the Italian state pays for the fear of the underwriter of its securities that at some point the single currency will not exist anymore," he said.

Visco said Prime Minister Mario Monti was taking the right steps on austerity measures and labour reform, adding the government should push on with recently announced cuts to public administration, which he said could eventually help lower taxes.

Italy's cabinet approved the additional spending cuts on Friday, as it seeks to keep a rein on its budget deficit and delay a planned sales tax rise until next year.

They include job reductions in the public sector and cuts to healthcare. Such measures have resulted in unions threatening to hold a general strike and other protest action.

Visco said a quick fix for Italy's debt would be hard to find, and that the process would likely be slow.

He urged caution on the idea Italians could be incentivised to buy more domestic bonds, saying that would discourage investment in other assets.

He also ruled out using the Bank of Italy's gold reserves as a guarantee in debt-cutting operations.

Visco said Italy would have contributed around 45 billion euros by year-end to the euro zone's rescue mechanisms "without making much noise", unlike other countries such as Finland, whose contribution was much lower.

($1 = 0.8126 euros)

(Reporting by Catherine Hornby; Editing by David Hulmes)