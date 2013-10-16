The headquarters of the Bank of Italy is pictured in downtown Milan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

ROME The Bank of Italy on Wednesday urged the government not to squander the opportunity offered by the economic recovery in the euro zone to make reforms that lift potential growth and close the budget gap.

"It's essential that the opportunities offered by the euro zone's economic recovery and the first signs of Italy's stabilisation not be squandered," the central bank said in its quarterly bulletin.

"The commitment to promote growth with a coherent and systematic reform plan and the scrupulous respect for budget objectives remain crucial elements in eliminating the obstacles that suffocate the Italian economy's competitiveness," it said.

Italy has been mired in its longest recession in six decades since mid-2011. On Tuesday, the government approved a budget aimed at cutting the deficit and slowly reducing labour costs.

The public administration deficit during the first eight months of the year was 59.7 billion euros, 9 billion euros more than the same period last year, the bulletin said. The Bank of Italy measures the deficit in a similar way to the European Union.

Italy is aiming to have a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, the same level as in 2012.

The bulletin said that GDP in the euro zone's third-biggest economy had stopped declining in the third quarter, and may grow in the fourth.

The document also noted there had been a fall in sovereign bond yields since the summer, but cautioned that internal political instability could reverse the decline.

