ROME Silvio Berlusconi's surprise nomination of Ignazio Visco as head of the Bank of Italy was welcomed in Italy on Friday, but it will draw the opposite reaction from French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Visco's nomination on Thursday means Italy will have two members of the European Central Bank's executive board when Mario Draghi leaves the BOI to replace Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet as ECB president next month, while France will have none.

Sarkozy has made clear he finds this unacceptable and that Italy must give up the seat of its current ECB board member, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, to make way for a French candidate.

That could have been easily achieved by replacing Draghi with Bini Smaghi as BOI chief, a solution seen as obvious to many foreign observers who noted that Bini Smaghi had proved his worth during a five-year stint at the ECB.

Yet this route was blocked at the last minute by ferocious resistance at the BOI, which wanted an internal appointment, and large sections of the Italian media and political establishment who said it would be pandering to France.

The result is that ahead of two EU summits on the euro zone debt crisis, Sarkozy is likely to be seething at Berlusconi's failure to free up an ECB board slot for France as promised.

"Visco's appointment is a surprise because this will create quite an issue with France if Bini Smaghi still declines to resign from the ECB board," said Gilles Moec, chief euro zone economist at Deutsche Bank.

BERLUSCONI SWAYED BY POLITICS, NOT DIPLOMACY

Berlusconi who is in steep political decline and under almost daily attack both from within and outside his centre-right coalition, has evidently made the calculation that he needs domestic support more than good relations with France.

Visco's nomination was greeted with a chorus of approval from normally fierce critics including the centre-left opposition, trade unions and employers' confederation Confindustria.

Eugenio Scalfari, founder of la Repubblica daily and one of Berlusconi's biggest enemies, who had scathingly denounced the expected choice of Bini Smaghi, said in a front page editorial on Friday: "The choice of Ignazio Visco is completely satisfactory from every point of view."

But praise for Berlusconi's move was almost universally offset by criticism of how his weakness and fierce coalition infighting had delayed the decision for months until the very last moment when it was dictated by politics.

"The choice of Ignazio Visco is worth a good 10, but the government gets a 4 for the way it was handled," said Pier Ferdinando Casini of the centrist UDC party.

In April, when Sarkozy gave his backing to Draghi as ECB chief, he obtained in return a public promise from the Italian premier that Italy would yield Bini Smaghi's place to France.

The problem was that Berlusconi had not informed Bini Smaghi who, rather than quietly stepping aside, pointed out that his term at the ECB did not expire until 2013 and any attempt to force him out would be an attack on ECB independence.

This position was confirmed by Trichet and other members of the ECB board, enraging Sarkozy, who even threatened at an EU summit in June to withhold France's backing for Draghi unless he obtained assurances that Bini Smaghi would go.

At that summit to confirm Draghi's ECB appointment, both Sarkozy and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy spoke to Bini Smaghi by telephone, but the result was a fudge which did no more than kick the problem further down the road.

Van Rompuy and Sarkozy said they had received a guarantee Bini Smaghi would leave by the end of the year, yet this was never confirmed by the man himself, who merely expressed confidence that the Italian government would find a solution.

Visco's nomination means that a solution has still not been found.

The result is that Sarkozy is likely to lose his patience again, with the risk of a nasty public spat involving France, Italy and Bini Smaghi.

(Additional reporting by Barry Moody; editing by Stephen Nisbet)