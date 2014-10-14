Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

MILAN Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will sign a preliminary deal with China Development Bank to earmark a total of around 3 billion euros (2.37 billion pounds) for joint investments in Italy and China, sources with knowledge of the dossier said on Tuesday.

Separately, the Italian strategic fund FSI and China Investment Corporation will sign a deal to invest up to 1 billion euros in common projects.

The two agreement will be inked on Tuesday in Rome in a planned meeting between Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Chinese PM Li Keqiang, the sources said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni)