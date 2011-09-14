ROME China could acquire European government bonds given that it has already used part of its vast reserves to buy U.S. debt, Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani said on Wednesday.

"The Chinese have a lot of liquidity and they decide on their own how they want to invest it," Romani told reporters following talks with visiting German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler in Rome.

"They've already done it in the U.S. and I don't see why they couldn't invest in European securities," he said.

Romani's comments followed reports that Italy's struggling centre-right government had tried to interest Beijing in acquiring Italian debt as a means of easing mounting pressure on its bonds.

The Italian Treasury confirmed on Tuesday that Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti met a delegation from Beijing last week but it declined to comment on the substance of the talks.

However a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said later that the meetings had focussed on possible investments in Italy's industrial sector and did not cover the purchase of Italian government bonds.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday Beijing was willing to help its biggest trading partner, but added that Europe must stop the crisis -- which now threatens Italy -- from growing.

A senior Indian official said finance ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa would discuss a Brazilian proposal to increase their holdings of euro zone bonds when they meet in Washington on September 22.

But Greece's deputy finance minister injected a note of scepticism, saying those countries had shown little or interest in buying short-term Greek debt despite invitations to do so.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by James Mackenzie)