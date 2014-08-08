Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
MILAN The People's Bank of China has acquired two percent of Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), the latest in a string of recent acquisitions of stakes in large Italian companies, regulatory filings show.
According to the website of stock market regulator Consob, the People's Bank of China now owns 2.014 percent of Generali.
The Chinese central bank also recently acquired stakes of around two percent in Italy's biggest carmaker Fiat FIA.MI, top domestic telecoms operator Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and Prysmian (PRY.MI), the world's biggest cable-maker.
In March, the filings revealed the central bank had bought stakes of two percent also in leading oil and gas operator Eni (ENI.MI) and domestic utility giant Enel (ENEI.MI).
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.