Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
ROME Two people were killed and 10 were injured when two apartment buildings collapsed overnight in the historical centre of Palermo in Sicily, Italian emergency services said on Tuesday.
Firefighters and police rescued a young girl from the rubble on Tuesday morning, but were still searching for two missing women aged 80 and 74. Ten people were injured, though not seriously, Italian media reported.
"We heard creaking and stones slipping, and instinctively we got out of the building," a woman who lived in one of the buildings told reporters.
The accident is the latest in a series of similar incidents in Italy, where illegal construction and lax building standards are rife.
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.