Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
BOLOGNA Market speculation against Italy could cause the euro zone to break up and European Union leaders must come up with a strong response at an end-June summit to prevent contagion, the head of Italian business lobby Confindustria said on Friday.
"By attacking Italy, financial speculation could really cause the euro zone to break up," Confindustria head Giorgio Squinzi said on the sidelines of a conference in Bologna.
"The Brussels summit on June 28-29 has to come up with a response to markets to avoid contagion to our country that is among the most exposed, if not the most exposed," he said.
(Reporting By Manlio Scimeca, writing by Catherine Hornby)
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 13 people and wounded 83 others on Monday, a senior police official said.