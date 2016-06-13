A man puts a banner on the gate of the Bank of Italy during a protest after a bank rescue last month left bitter families marooned, in Rome, Italy December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italy's market watchdog Consob committed "grave errors" in its oversight of bond sales by banks to retail clients, the industry minister said on Monday.

Last year thousands of Italians lost savings invested in bonds after four small banks declared bankruptcy under tough European Union rules that require shareholders and holders of junior or subordinated debt to shoulder some of the pain in a bank rescue.

RAI state television's investigative news programme "Report" revealed this month what it said was a letter to Consob head Giuseppe Vegas. In the letter a Consob division head refers to "indications" made by Vegas that banks remove risk probabilities from their bond prospectuses, Report said.

The letter, dated May 3, 2011, said that according to Vegas's recommendations "banks will be invited to not insert information on probabilities in the prospectus and will ask that they be eliminated should some banks do it of their own initiative".

Asked on Monday about the letter and Report's call for the Consob chief's resignation, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said: "I don't believe it's up to the government to comment, but grave errors were made. Report is right."

Consob, whose job is to make sure that investors are properly informed when they buy financial products, did not immediately respond to Calenda's comment. It has previously denied that Vegas said risk probabilities should be removed.

Vegas did not respond to an email asking for comment on Monday.

Consob "is doing its job", said Carmine Di Noia, a Consob commissioner, on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.

After the airing of Report on June 5, Consob said there had never been a legal requirement to include risk probabilities in bond prospectuses, either nationally or at a European level.

Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Zanetti said last week that Vegas should quit.

"The credibility of institutions like Consob must be preserved and this can sometimes happen by taking a step back. By not resigning, Vegas is damaging the institution," he said.

Italy has been struggling to shore up its banking system, which is fragmented and laden with bad loans, and both Consob and the Bank of Italy have come under pressure to improve oversight of lenders.

Vegas took over at Consob in December 2010 after being nominated by then-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. His mandate ends in December 2017.

Last year, when junior bond holders lost their savings, Consob said sale prospectuses for junior bonds always detailed the risks.

One pensioner hanged himself after his life savings were wiped out, and others who had lost money staged vocal protests. In April, the government passed a measure to reimburse some retail bondholders who lost money when the banks went under.

