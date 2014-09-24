ROME, Sept 24 Italian consumer confidence rose for the first time in four months in September, data showed on Wednesday.

National statistics bureau ISTAT's headline consumer morale index gained marginally to 102.0 in September from 101.9 in August.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 13 analysts had pointed to a decline to 101.5.

Italy's economy, the euro zone's third largest, fell into its third recession in six years in the second quarter, and most institutional forecasters including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development see output declining this year.

Despite the marginal improvement in September, rising unemployment and expectations for a third consecutive year of shrinking gross domestic product have weighed on Italian consumers.

Confidence improved slightly in September as confidence about personal finances and the current economic situation increased.

On the other hand, the survey showed the sub-index measuring sentiment on the overall economy fell to 105.6 from 107.5 in August, and an index measuring consumers' outlook for the future declined to 102.7 in September from 103.3.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has repeatedly vowed to make economic reforms to revive the economy, while trying to reverse European policy focused on keeping the public accounts in line instead of on growth.

Consumer spending has long been an achilles heel of the Italian economy, which has been among the most sluggish in the euro zone for more than a decade.

Analysts say ISTAT's consumer confidence index shows little immediate correlation with spending patterns, though it does reflect longer term trends.

