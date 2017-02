ROME At least five people were killed and several more were injured when a bus crashed near the northern Italian city of Padua, authorities said on Saturday.

The bus, carrying a party of retired carabinieri police officers had been travelling to Jesolo, near Venice, where the carabinieri corps is holding an annual rally attended by many veterans.

The bus left the road just before 8 a.m. in clear weather conditions, Italy's highway authority said.

