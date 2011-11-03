ROME Silvio Berlusconi was already in deep trouble under the weight of sex scandals, political setbacks and judicial investigations before Italy's financial problems put his career on the skids.

It is a far cry from 2008 when a landslide victory gave one of Italy's richest men his strongest electoral mandate.

Once boasting total dominance of Italian politics, Berlusconi's troubles during his third stint as prime minister began with the denunciation of his sex life by his estranged wife and culminated when the euro zone's third largest economy was sucked into the crisis sparked by Greece.

Three years ago Berlusconi promised a transition from showy media tycoon to elder statesman, and long-overdue reforms of Italy's sluggish economy.

Instead, the perma-tanned conservative leader is staring at the end of his 17-year political career after a major rebellion by his own deputies and an outcry about his failure to push through measures to cut Italy's huge public debt and stimulate the stagnant economy.

Berlusconi's political decline can be dated to last December

when he expelled his party's co-founder and former ally Gianfranco Fini. This robbed him of a comfortable parliamentary majority based on Fini's supporters and turned the house speaker into a dangerous enemy.

The "Rubygate" scandal -- he is on trial for paying for sex with an underaged prostitute -- rocky relations with Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, a string of corruption cases and other scandalous revelations have compounded Berlusconi's problems.

With his approval ratings on a downward spiral, he then suffered a shattering local election loss in his northern base of Milan in May and defeats in water and nuclear power referendums in June. Most damagingly, these defeats were attributed to the ringmaster's political misjudgements.

But the biggest dangers emerged from the financial markets. Investors worried about Italy's sluggish growth and massive debt sent government bond yields soaring because of scepticism about Berlusconi's ability to pass crucial reforms.

Berlusconi was forced to pass a painful austerity programme in September after initially laughing off the crisis as a figment of the Left's imagination, and began to face resistance from party members who increasingly saw him as a liability.

"FREQUENTS MINORS"

Now 75, Berlusconi was for long a formidable political fighter with unrivalled communication skills. He has defied predictions of his demise many times, but few Italians would now put money on him lasting much longer.

However, his hardline supporters claim there is no credible alternative to lead the dominant centre-right voting bloc.

Often derided abroad for his face lifts, hair transplants and diplomatic gaffes, Berlusconi has dominated Italian politics for nearly two decades, polarising public opinion between those who love and those who abhor him.

As owner of Italy's main private television channels and top-flight soccer team AC Milan, he has lived the Italian dream, with millions won over by his you-can-be-rich-like-me message and apparently indefatigable optimism.

Such support has weakened but he still commands a loyal following, particularly among middle-class women, pensioners and the self-employed.

After making a fortune in property and media, Berlusconi created his own party almost overnight in 1994 to fill the void on the right caused by the destruction of the long-dominant Christian Democrats by a corruption scandal.

His media empire Mediaset has a near-duopoly in television with state-run RAI over which, as premier, he has ultimate control. This gives him a stranglehold on Italian media on which he often appears to attack "communist" magistrates and the left.

Berlusconi has managed to fend off a string of legal cases involving his business dealings and critics say he uses his political and media position to avoid prosecution.

His politically incorrect sense of humour and diplomatic incidents have often grabbed more headlines than his policies.

He once caused a minor diplomatic incident by suggesting he had seduced Finnish President Tarja Halonen to persuade her to let Italy host a new EU food safety agency. He called U.S. President Barack Obama "suntanned."

Still, his third term in power will most likely be remembered for the endless stream of sex scandals and kiss-and-tell stories by prostitutes and showgirls who said they slept with the premier after erotic parties at his home.

The floodgates to the salacious revelations opened when his second wife Veronica Lario announced in May 2009 she was divorcing him because of his womanising, accusing him of being "a man who frequents minors."

Italians are traditionally indulgent of politicians' private lives but Berlusconi's popularity waned as lurid details from leaked wiretaps dominated newspapers, contrasting with his formal espousal of traditional family values.

In the last year the powerful Catholic Church has distanced itself following reports of starlets performing belly dances half-naked to titillate Berlusconi in return for cash and gifts.

Berlusconi has always maintained the dinners he hosted were jovial affairs that involved little more than food, jokes and song. His only concession has been to say he is "no saint" and loves beautiful women.

