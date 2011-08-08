MILAN Italian business leaders have signed a newspaper petition offering to buy domestic government bonds to help the country avoid financial disaster as the euro zone debt crisis spreads.

"If Italy needs our help, we're here," said the appeal, signed by the chief executives of some of Italy's biggest companies, including tyre maker Pirelli, oil and gas group Eni and luxury shoemaker Tod's.

"No, we won't stand by and watch Italy being made penniless," the 24 signatories said in an appeal launched by business daily Milano Finanza at the weekend.

"Some 50 percent of Italy's public debt is in Italian hands. If Italy needs our help with (debt) issuance, we're here."

Italian government bond yields jumped to euro lifetime record highs last week, swollen by increasing concerns about the country's huge public debt, but buying by the European Central Bank drove them back down early Monday.

The Italian blue-chip index has dropped to a 28-month low since a sell-off in Italian assets began early last month.

Banks have borne the brunt of the as they are major holders of Italian bonds but robust corporate balance sheets and the domestic basis for government borrowing are seen as one of Italy's strengths in its bid to avoid defaulting on its debt.

"We are a strong, rich country, with a very high public debt but with a combined public and private debt markedly lower than Britain, lower than Germany," said the appeal, which was also signed by a number of economists and fund managers. "Our industries, our banks, are solid."

Not everyone, however, appeared to heed the call to buy Italian debt.

Half-year results posted last week by Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo showed that it had reduced its exposure to Italian bonds by about 10 billion euros since March.

It now holds 64 billion euros of Italian paper, accounting for 79 percent of its total sovereign debt holdings.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Patrick Graham)