ROME Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti repeated his call on Saturday for common European bonds, saying they would be the best solution for a euro zone debt crisis which he said risked spreading to other countries.

Speaking a day after the government adopted a 45.5 billion euro package of spending cuts and tax hikes aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's public finances, Tremonti made a renewed plea for common debt issuance in the euro zone.

"A greater degree of integration and consolidation of public finances in Europe is necessary," Tremonti told a news conference to explain the austerity package.

"The best solution would have been the euro bond, with various possible models which could have been adopted," he said.

