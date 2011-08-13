German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
ROME Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti repeated his call on Saturday for common European bonds, saying they would be the best solution for a euro zone debt crisis which he said risked spreading to other countries.
Speaking a day after the government adopted a 45.5 billion euro package of spending cuts and tax hikes aimed at restoring confidence in Italy's public finances, Tremonti made a renewed plea for common debt issuance in the euro zone.
"A greater degree of integration and consolidation of public finances in Europe is necessary," Tremonti told a news conference to explain the austerity package.
"The best solution would have been the euro bond, with various possible models which could have been adopted," he said.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie)
BERLIN Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse's supervisory board backed its Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, who is the focus of an insider trading investigation, saying it had found that talks with the London Stock Exchange had not yet started in 2015.
SINGAPORE Appetite for Asian stocks and the euro ebbed on Tuesday as a rising tide of economic and political concerns added to anxiety over expectations China's foreign exchange reserves fell again in January.