SANTA MARGHERITA LIGURE, Italy The economic situation in Italy continues to be serious and it still needs to be considered an emergency, Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday.

"I have the feeling that the consciousness of the gravity of the situation has been lost," Grilli said at a conference held by Italy's industry lobby Confindustria.

"This is not true. The situation is very serious and continues to be serious. We cannot think in normal terms, we must continue to think in terms of emergency on all fronts," he said.

