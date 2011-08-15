ROME Italy's centre-right government may revise elements of the 45.5 billion euro (39.10 billion pound) austerity package passed last week but the overall size of the plan will not change, ministers said on Monday.

Media and analyst reaction to the mix of spending cuts and tax hikes has been largely negative with questions focussing in particular on the lack of measures to boost growth in Italy's stagnant economy.

Many, both in the opposition and even in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right PDL party have also been troubled by tax measures in the package, notably the so-called "solidarity tax" on incomes above 90,000 euros that will be levied for three years.

"Everything can be revised as long as the totals stay unchanged," Roberto Calderoli, the minister in charge of simplifying government and one of the most powerful leaders of Berlusconi's Northern League coalition allies told La Stampa.

Cabinet approved the measures by emergency decree on Friday but must now get the package through parliament within 60 days and amendments appear certain after the review process kicks off in a Senate commission on Aug 22.

Italy's biggest union federation, the CGIL, and parts of the centre-left opposition say the plan penalises ordinary wage earners and pensioners, spares the rich and does not do enough to stimulate growth or crack down on endemic tax evasion.

The CGIL has threatened a general strike but there has been criticism even from moderate opposition figures and regional politicians on the centre-right who will have to bear much of the impact of the cuts.

"Why should we approve it?" asked Pier Ferdinando Casini, head of the centrist UDC party. "It hits the usual targets and doesn't dig out the horrendous tax evasion which there is."

VAT HIKE?

The solidarity tax has garnered wide criticism because it will mainly affect salary earners who already pay tax while leaving unaffected large numbers of independent professionals and business owners who declare much lower levels of income.

The government has rejected the idea of a "wealth tax" levied on privately owned assets but there has been increasing talk of an increase in VAT.

"We will see in parliament, where the government is ready for a discussion, what other mechanisms there may be for locating resources, for example there has been the proposal for a 1 percent increase in VAT," Industry Minister Paolo Romani told online daily affariitaliani.it.

With the opposition promising to press for major amendments of the package and even on the centre-right, many regional politicians pressing for change, amendments look likely but there was little expectation of a major revision.

UniCredit analyst Chiara Corsa said a revision of the solidarity contribution appeared possible but overall the package looked like holding up, with any loss of income from scrapping the levy likely to be made up elsewhere.

"An alternative option, together with the taxation on wealth, would be an increase in VAT - while chances that the broad consolidation effort might be watered down seem to be low," she wrote in a research note. (Editing by Rosalind Russell)