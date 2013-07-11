MILAN Italy's three-year debt costs fell less than expected at an auction on Thursday as a downgrade by Standard & Poor's and divisions inside the government kept buyers on edge.

Investors bought 3.39 billion euros (2.87 billion pounds) of bonds maturing on May 15, 2016, cashing in a yield of 2.33 percent, the lowest since May.

At a similar auction one month ago, the treasury had paid a yield of 2.38 percent. But earlier in the morning the paper was showing a return of around 2.30 percent on the secondary market.

"Auction results are showing a bit of weakness for the 3-year bond, which came in at a yield slightly above the levels seen on the secondary market early this morning," said Alessandro Giansanti, fixed-income strategist at ING.

"This was the consequence of market volatility," he said.

The euro zone bond market started on a positive tone on Thursday, with Italian debt costs falling compared with levels seen on Wednesday afternoon. They were driven by dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke About monetary stimulus.

With Rome's debt sale approaching, however, the sentiment soured and Italian yields crept up.

Some traders said the market got nervous after comments from Italian politicians highlighting the challenges for the fragile centre-right coalition going ahead.

Italy's one-year debt costs had risen to their highest since March on Wednesday after Standard & Poor's cut its rating to two notches above junk, sending a warning to the faltering coalition government as it seeks to revive the economy.

On Thursday investors also purchased 1.46 billion euro of 30-year bonds, at an interest rate of 5.19 percent. The ultra-long paper was first issued on May 15 via syndication at a yield of 4.985 percent.

The treasury placed a total amount of 6.35 billion euros compared with a top-targeted size of 6.5 billion euros.

