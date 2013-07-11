MILAN Italy's three-year debt costs fell less than expected at an auction on Thursday as a downgrade by Standard & Poor's and divisions within the coalition government kept buyers on edge.

Investors bought 3.39 billion euros (2.88 billion pounds) of bonds maturing on May 15, 2016 at a yield of 2.33 percent, the lowest since May. The treasury had paid 2.38 percent for three-year debt at an auction a month ago.

But the auction yield was higher than many investors had expected given trading levels before the sale which pointed to a return of around 2.30 percent.

"Auction results are showing a bit of weakness for the three-year bond, which came in at a yield slightly above the levels seen on the secondary market early this morning," said Alessandro Giansanti, fixed-income strategist at ING.

"This was the consequence of market volatility."

Some traders said the market got nervous after a positive start in the wake of comments highlighting the challenges for the fragile left-right coalition led by Enrico Letta.

The senate leader of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) indicated the party could topple the government if the former prime minister were to lose an appeal against a five-year ban on holding public office in a tax fraud case.

"It's difficult to see how a party could continue in government without its head," Renato Schifani said in a radio interview. Divisive rhetoric has strained the coalition as Letta struggles to balance budget constraints with demands for tax cuts from the PDL.

Berlusconi's final appeal in the tax case is set for July 30, an earlier date than expected and which falls just within a statute of limitations. The PDL protested the date by boycotting parliament on Wednesday.

S&P said on Tuesday the main problem for Italy was a lack of structural reform to put the euro zone's third-largest economy on a sustainable path towards growth after a decade of stagnation. It warned that further downgrades were possible without labour market and other liberalisations that are currently not even on the divided government's agenda.

A 10-month-long rally in riskier euro zone bonds that followed the European Central Bank's bond-buying pledge last year has stalled since the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated in May that it might soon start to wind down its monetary stimulus.

Meanwhile, a rift within Portugal's governing coalition that could threaten the country's planned exit from its bailout next year has revived worries about political uncertainty in the euro zone's most indebted economies.

"After Portugal's political crisis, both the Spanish and Italian governments are looking increasingly vulnerable," said Nicholas Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Italy's one-year debt costs had risen to their highest since March at an auction on Wednesday after S&P cut its rating to BBB, two notches above junk, and kept the outlook negative.

On Thursday, investors also purchased 1.46 billion euros of 30-year bonds, at an interest rate of 5.19 percent. The ultra-long paper was first issued on May 15 via syndication at a yield of 4.985 percent.

The treasury placed a total amount of 6.35 billion euros compared with a top-targeted size of 6.5 billion euros.

After this week's auctions Italy has raised more than 66 percent of its funding target for this year and average debt costs remain lower than last year, analysts said.

