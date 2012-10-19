MILAN Italians came forward in droves this week to snap up a record 18 billion euros of a new government bond, offering a substantial vote of confidence in their nation's economic future.

Tempted by investment returns, and a campaign that pressed patriotic buttons in the face of doubts abroad that Rome can pay its bills, small savers put up much of the $24 billion poured in for the "BTP Italia" over four days to Thursday - the most that any European government has ever raised in a single bond sale.

After months of talk that its high debt and low growth might drive Italy from the euro, progress by European Union leaders in stemming those fears has helped encourage not just international funds but local households back into the Italian bond market.

"I'm not as worried about the euro zone crisis as I was a few months ago," said Isabella Palmi, 69, from Milan, who was among hundreds of thousands who bought up the inflation-proof, four-year bond heavily promoted by Prime Minister Mario Monti's government. "Italy has regained a respectable image abroad."

Having been forced by recession that is eating away at the tax base to bump up its refinancing target for the year[ID:nL6E8L9ING], the success of the offering will help Rome fund a huge public debt of 2 trillion euros, or 120 percent of GDP.

While public debt is high, however, Italians also have relatively high levels of personal savings. Mass publicity for the new bond in the media, low fees and easy purchase options that included online payment all contributed to its appeal to individuals who have a tradition of investing in government debt, encouraged in part by lower taxes than on bank interest.

"What we are seeing now is much less hesitation and doubts on Italy," said one private banker who serves an affluent local clientele. "Sentiment has turned. Only four months ago, people would have been very uncertain about buying a BTP Italia bond."

PATRIOTISM

Monti, a technocratic economist brought in to lead an emergency government a year ago, cited strong bond sales as evidence of a new mood: "Psychological worry about the debt mountain has now been eased by the recovery in popularity of Treasury paper," he said in Brussels, during an EU summit.

Asset managers said a patriotic willingness to support Italy despite widespread disillusion with the political class after decades of mismanagement and corruption also played a part.

As Giovanni, 69, a retired civil servant in the northern town of Como, put it after subscribing to this third issue of the BTP Italia paper: "I have confidence in Italy and in the Italian state - regardless of the government that is in place."

The treasury said 84 percent of orders received for the bond were for relatively small amounts below 50,000 euros, though institutional investors like insurers and pension funds had also taken part. Foreigners took up nearly 9 percent.

An advertising campaign centred on television spots featuring an elegant and reassuring man putting money away in a piggy-bank seemed to hit a sweet spot with a general public grown fearful for their financial future amid recent market turmoil that saw government borrowing costs rocket this year.

Maria Cannata, the persuasive head of the Treasury Debt Management office, also took a public role in promoting the sale, with a string of rare interviews with media nationwide.

"Euro zone policymakers have removed doubts about their commitment to preserve the single currency," she said in an interview on public television, beaming after the sale.

"This has eliminated - or at least reduced - what had been blocking investors' confidence in Italian debt."

Proceeds will be used to help plug additional funding needs of 20 billion euros for this year. This week's sale was much more successful than two previous tranches issued this year.

Those raised only 9 billion euros in total. Particularly disappointing was a June sale, which attracted just 1.7 billion euros amid concerns about Greece being force from the euro zone.

With a coupon at 2.55 percent, the latest BTP Italia offers a better yield than comparable Italian government bonds. It pays an additional amount to offset Italian inflation and a "fidelity premium" of 0.4 percent to those who hold it to maturity. ($1 = 0.7638 euros)

(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)