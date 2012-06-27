Scuffles, tear gas as anti-police protests reach Paris
PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.
MILAN Italy's commitment to make swift cuts in its huge public debt may not be achievable given the deepening recession facing the country, the head of the main employers federation Confindustria said on Wednesday.
"Recession is spreading. For us in Italy, the commitment to a rapid cut in debt which is perhaps beyond our possibilities is weighing on us," Confindustria head Giorgio Squinzi told reporters at the margins of a conference in Milan.
The comment comes a day after retail sales data showed a 6.8 percent annual fall in April, the sharpest drop since 2001. Squinzi said the data was a "real picture of the situation we have been living through these past few months".
Italy has pledged to cut its public debt from an expected 123.5 percent of gross domestic product this year to 121.5 percent in 2013 and 118.2 percent in 2014.
(Reporting By Ilaria Polleschi)
PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor said on Thursday she would pursue an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon, dealing a new blow to the ex-prime minister's faltering election campaign.
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced a former Syrian opposition fighter who now lives in Sweden to life in prison for war crimes.