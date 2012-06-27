MILAN Italy's commitment to make swift cuts in its huge public debt may not be achievable given the deepening recession facing the country, the head of the main employers federation Confindustria said on Wednesday.

"Recession is spreading. For us in Italy, the commitment to a rapid cut in debt which is perhaps beyond our possibilities is weighing on us," Confindustria head Giorgio Squinzi told reporters at the margins of a conference in Milan.

The comment comes a day after retail sales data showed a 6.8 percent annual fall in April, the sharpest drop since 2001. Squinzi said the data was a "real picture of the situation we have been living through these past few months".

Italy has pledged to cut its public debt from an expected 123.5 percent of gross domestic product this year to 121.5 percent in 2013 and 118.2 percent in 2014.

(Reporting By Ilaria Polleschi)