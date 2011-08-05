MILAN Italy's record high government bond yields have only a limited impact on its total debt costs meaning solvency is a challenge only further down the road while liquidity remains the key threat at present.

Analysts say Italy could technically afford to pay current rates on new debt for years, but they warn that frightened investors could stop financing the government long before that limit is reached.

Italian government bond yields have soared due to worries it will be the next victim of a euro zone debt crisis that has already claimed Greece, Ireland and Portugal, forcing them to seek international bailouts.

On Friday Italian 10-year bond yields rose above those of Spain for the first time in fifteen months.

With a public debt of 1.9 trillion euros (1.66 trillion pounds), some 120 percent of gross domestic product, Italy is seen as too big to bail.

UniCredit analysts estimate that the average cost of new debt for Italy now stands at 5.5 percent compared with an average of 3.98 percent in the first six months of the year.

After a selloff of Italian assets started early in July, the country last month paid the highest rate in 11 years to sell new 10-year paper. The auction gross yield on a 2021 BTP bond rose to 5.77 percent from 4.94 percent at the end of June.

ING fixed-income strategist Alessandro Giansanti estimated that if Italy issued all new BTP bonds at a 6 percent rate over the next four years this would add 18 billion euros to its interest payments by the end of 2015.

Under those assumptions, debt servicing costs would reach 6 percent of GDP in 2015 from a 4.93 percent level he forecast at the end of this year given the current average debt cost.

Italy forecast in April it would spend 4.8 percent of GDP -- about 77 billion euros -- in interest payments this year.

An average life of 7.1 years on Italy's debt helps soften the effect of the higher rates in terms of interest payments.

"The impact is not dramatic," Giansanti said. "But the key problem is liquidity: Italy's ability to refinance its debt."

Future tests of market appetite for Italian paper are a 6.5 billion euro short-term BOT bill auction on Wednesday and, more importantly, a long-term debt sale at the end of August.

Resuming a practice in place until 2008, Italy's Treasury has cancelled its mid-August long-term auction.

FEEBLE GROWTH

Analysts say foreign investors have lowered their exposure to the euro zone's third largest economy due to worries over its chronically feeble growth rate and political instability.

Morgan Stanley estimates foreign holdings of Italian debt now stand at 44 percent after a selloff which the U.S. bank believes was driven mainly by index-benchmarked foreign investors who cut back on their overweight positions.

Rome failed to win back market confidence with a 48 billion euro austerity plan approved last month, which delays the bulk of the measures until after elections due in 2013 and does little to revive the sluggish economy.

Italy's GDP has grown on average by 0.7 percent annually since the country joined the euro.

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday he was "not worried" by current bond yields because they relate to a fraction of the overall outstanding debt and therefore have a moderate impact on total debt costs.

While he is right from a technical point of view, he is probably wrong not to worry.

"The market psychology right now is more important than mathematics," said UniCredit fixed-income strategist Luca Cazzulani.

"It does take years for higher rates to get incorporated into average debt costs, but the problem is if in the meantime the market decides the situation is unbearable," he said.

Markets now have in their sights a 7 percent yield on the 10-year bond, he added.

The 10-year BTP bond yield rose briefly to a new 14-year high of 6.27 percent on Friday to then fall back to 6.14 percent, above Spain's 6.03 percent.

