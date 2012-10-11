MILAN Italy sold on Thursday 2.25 billion euros (1.8 billion pounds) of three bonds it no longer issues on a regular basis, the top of its targeted amount.

Rome issued a new tranche of a bond maturing on September 15, 2016, paying 3.42 percent, while it had to pay a yield of 4.06 percent on a paper maturing August 1, 2018.

The borrowing costs on the bond maturing March 1, 2025, was 5.24 percent.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)