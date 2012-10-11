Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
MILAN Italy sold on Thursday 2.25 billion euros (1.8 billion pounds) of three bonds it no longer issues on a regular basis, the top of its targeted amount.
Rome issued a new tranche of a bond maturing on September 15, 2016, paying 3.42 percent, while it had to pay a yield of 4.06 percent on a paper maturing August 1, 2018.
The borrowing costs on the bond maturing March 1, 2025, was 5.24 percent.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
MOSCOW Ford has become the first major foreign carmaker in Russia to see sales grow after three bad years, potentially vindicating its decision to double down on a notoriously volatile market when rivals decided to cut and run.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.