MILAN Italy paid more than last month to sell three-year bonds at auction on Thursday, with investors unnerved by a credit downgrade that pushed Spain to within a notch of a 'junk' rating.

Rome's borrowing costs rose to 2.86 percent from 2.75 percent at a similar sale in September, halting a four-month run of declining yields.

But demand was solid and the yields remained well below a peak of 5.3 percent in June, a month before European Central Bank head Mario Draghi engineered a drop in peripheral sovereign borrowing costs with a pledge to protect the euro.

"Markets are taking Standard and Poor's two-notch downgrade of Spain in their stride and continue to perceive the euro zone's problems as mostly country-specific, thus helping Italy differentiate itself from Spain," said Nicholas Spiro, director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

"However the result of today's auction, with a slight uptick in the yield, shows that the European Central Bank-driven resilience of the country's debt market is being put to the test."

Italy found buyers for the 3.75 billion euros it had aimed to sell on the three-year issue, as well as the planned maximum of 2.25 billion euros for three bonds it no longer issues on a regular basis maturing between 2016 and 2025.

The borrowing cost for the longest bond was 5.24 percent.

Rome has covered 80 percent of its borrowing needs of 460-465 billion euros for the year.

Investors' risk-averse mood and Madrid' dithering on a bailout request that would trigger ECB intervention on the bond market risks causing headwinds in Rome.

Italian 10-year yields were unchanged on the day after the auction at 5.10 percent, following a brief uptick in early trading in reaction to S&P's downgrade on Spain.

(Additional reporting Gabriella Bruschi, Giulio Piovaccari, Alessia Pe in Milan; Editing by John Stonestreet)