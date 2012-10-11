MILAN Italy kept a grip on its borrowing costs on Thursday at a sale of three-year bonds, as investors assessed the implications of a credit rating downgrade hours earlier on peripheral peer Spain.

The auction drew solid demand, underpinned by a European Central Bank plan to buy struggling nations' bonds, and the treasury found buyers for all of the 6 billion euros (4.8 billion pounds) of paper across a range of maturities that it hoped to sell.

Yields rose from an equivalent sale last month but only marginally, with some analysts seeing the Standard & Poor's downgrade on Spain - to within one notch of 'junk' - as the trigger that could push Madrid to finally seek financial aid, ending to a period of market uncertainty.

It was "a very strong (three-year bond) auction with a pretty good bid-to-cover ratio and a very good premium," said Artis Frankovics, strategist at Nomura in London.

"If you look at the market as well, it has retraced all the losses suffered this morning following the news of the Spanish downgrade. Markets expect that a downgrade of Spanish debt will actually prompt Spain to ask for a bailout sooner."

Rome's three-year borrowing costs rose to 2.86 percent from 2.75 percent last month, halting a four-month run of declining yields.

But they remained well below a peak of 5.3 percent hit in June, a month before ECB head Mario Draghi engineered a drop in peripheral sovereign borrowing costs with a pledge to protect the euro.

Demand for the three-year paper was 1.67 times the offer, up from 1.48 last time, and Italy found buyers for the 3.75 billion euros it had aimed to sell.

It also sold a planned maximum of 2.25 billion euros of three bonds it no longer issues on a regular basis maturing between 2016 and 2025. The yield on the longest bond was 5.24 percent.

With this sale and a short-dated auction on Wednesday, Rome has covered more than 80 percent of its updated borrowing needs of 460-465 billion euros for the year.

"Markets are taking Standard and Poor's two-notch downgrade of Spain in their stride and continue to perceive the euro zone's problems as mostly country-specific, thus helping Italy differentiate itself from Spain," said Nicholas Spiro, director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

"However the result of today's auction, with a slight uptick in the yield, shows that the ECB-driven resilience of the country's debt market is being put to the test."

Borrowing costs had risen by 25 basis points at a one-year bill auction on Wednesday.

At 1:00 p.m. British time, Italian 10-year yields were down 1 basis point on the day at 5.09 percent, following a brief uptick in early trading in reaction to S&P's move.

Italy returns to the market on Monday with a new tranche of a four-year inflation-linked BTP tailored for retail investors.

(Additional reporting Gabriella Bruschi, Giulio Piovaccari and Alessia Pe in Milan, bond desk in London; Editing by John Stonestreet)