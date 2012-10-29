MILAN Italy paid less than a month ago to sell 8 billion euros of six-month bills on Monday, as big redemptions due later this month helped the sale shrug off rising concerns about domestic political instability.

Rome's six-month borrowing costs eased to 1.35 percent at the lowest level since March. The treasury had paid 1.50 percent on the same maturity at the end-September sale.

A threat by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi at the weekend to bring down Mario Monti's technocrat government has fuelled fears of political instability ahead of a general election scheduled by April next year.

Adding to the uncertainty, early results from a local election in Sicily pointed on Monday to a big score for a protest movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo.

Italy will face a more challenging test on Tuesday when it offers five and 10-year bonds for up to 7 billion euros.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)