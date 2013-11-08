BRUSSELS Italy plans to cut down the size of its debt auctions for the rest of this year after a record sale of inflation-linked bonds, and it will not pre-fund for 2014, the head of the country's debt agency said on Friday.

This week's 22.3 billion euro sale of four-year BTP Italia bonds means Italy has already met 95 percent of its funding goal for 2013.

"We will cut a lot of the (2013) issuance we have planned before, but we have not decided on the exact bills and bonds," Maria Cannata told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a bond seminar in Brussels.

"It is not necessary (to pre-fund for 2014). Our cash reserves are large enough and we feel very comfortable."

She said the BTP Italia sale was large and did not help her goal of lengthening the maturity of Italian debt. The agency is considering debt exchanges and bond repurchases to ease some of the 2017 redemption burden, which stands at about 185 billion euros, Cannata said.

The repurchases or exchanges would be focused on 2017 bonds in general, she said, not necessarily on BTP Italia bonds. Cannata said 2015 bonds would be considered as well, as that was also a busy year in terms of redemptions.

Seven-year bonds, which were introduced last month and, according to Cannata, draw hefty interest from foreign investors, could be among those offered in any debt exchange.

The BTP Italia sale was equally divided between retail and institutional investors. About 8 percent of the issue was sold to foreign investors, she said, adding that she would try to control the size of future BTP Italia sales.

"It was a little bit too much," Cannata said, smiling. "For next year we are looking to make some changes at how we do those sales so we can better control the final size of the issuance."

She reiterated that total debt issuance for 2014 would be slightly less than in 2013, but said she would not give a precise figure for tactical reasons. Italy is looking to borrow 470 billion euros this year.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Martin Santa and Hugh Lawson)