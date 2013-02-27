MILAN Italy's debt costs rose more than half a percentage point on Wednesday at the first longer-term auction since an inconclusive election but there was good demand for the bonds.

The treasury sold the maximum planned amount of 4 billion euros of a new 10-year bond, with a yield of 4.83 percent, the highest since October 2012. At the end of January, Rome had paid 4.17 percent to sell 10-year paper.

The bid-to-cover was 1.65, signaling a healthy appetite for long-term debt despite the political uncertainty.

The weekend vote gave none of the political parties a parliamentary majority, raising the risk of protracted instability and a rekindling of the euro zone's debt crisis.

"They got it done. The yields are higher than anything they've done for quite some time but that's hardly a big surprise," said Elisabeth Afseth, rate strategist at Investec.

Italian debt prices and European stocks briefly rose on Wednesday after the sale results.

Rome's 10-year yields fell 7 basis points to 4.83 percent while the Bund future was 25 ticks up on the day at 145.15.

The 10-year yield at auction also compares with a level of 4.97 percent on the grey market this morning and with a 2012 peak of 6.19 percent in June, before the European Central Bank's pledge to buy government bonds of weaker euro zone country.

"We have bonds being priced significantly above secondary levels. So clearly we have had this spike in yields but that was sufficient to trigger good buying interest for Italian paper here," said Michael Leister, senior strategist at Commerzbank.

Rome also issued 2.5 billion euros of a five-year bond, paying 3.59 percent, up from 2.94 percent one month ago.

The election results, notably the dramatic surge of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of comic Beppe Grillo, left the centre-left bloc with a majority in the lower house but without the numbers to control the upper chamber.

Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday the outcome was credit negative because it raises the possibility of new elections, prolonging the country's political uncertainty.

Standard & Poor's said that Rome's vote would not immediately affect the country's rating but could in the future.

S&P's rates Italy BBB-plus. Fitch rates the country A-minus, and Moody's Investors Service rates Italy Baa2. All those ratings carry negative outlooks.

The Italian treasury had taken advantage of a benign environment at the beginning of this year to cover more than 20 percent of its total 2013 refunding needs.

(Additional reporting by London and Milan bond desk; editing by Anna Willard)