ROME The Italian state has freed up more than 30 billion euros to pay debts owed by public-sector bodies to suppliers, but old systems and inefficiency have slowed down repayments, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

Italy's public sector bodies have made suppliers wait months before invoices were settled, starving them of cash, prompting layoffs and bankruptcies, and drawing a warning from the European Commission in June.

The government issued a statement on Sunday in response to criticism in Italian newspapers, saying it had made available all the money it needed to pay off current debts, but these had not all been paid because companies had to register online to say how much they were owed.

"In a normal world the payment should be automatic. Unfortunately, the absurd system used in the past and the inefficiency of many local authorities means we have to use this process," Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's office said.

Shortly after coming to office in February, Renzi pledged to set aside funds to pay off all the arrears owed. The government did not say on Sunday how much was owed in total, but recent Bank of Italy data put it at some 75 billion euros ($96 billion)(58.94 billion British pound).

The European Commission, which orders governments to make payments within 60 days, said in June it had received complaints that Italian public authorities take on average 170 days to pay for services or goods provided, and 210 days for public works.

The government said it had been unable to free up between 2 and 3 billion euros to pay off debts related to investments, because this would put it at risk of breaching the European Union's deficit limit of 3 percent of output.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by William Hardy)